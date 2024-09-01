Assam: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A heavy rain warning has been issued for Guwahati city, with expectations of 7-11 cm of rainfall within the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, caution of potential flooding on roads and in areas of Dispur and Sonapur revenue circles. Residents are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and landslides and to stay away from work during lightning or floods. The warning also suggests taking precautions to protect sensitive infrastructure and minimize traffic disruptions.

