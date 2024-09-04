Assam: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A heavy rain warning has been issued for Guwahati city, with the apprehension of 7-11 cm of rainfall within the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has issued caution of potential flooding on roads and in areas of Dispur and Guwahati revenue circles. Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging in roads, possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy rain, etc. are to be expected. Residents are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and landslides and to stay away from work during lightning or floods.

Also read: Assam: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)