Assam: Immersion of Durga Puja idols peaceful, to continue today in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The immersion of Durga Puja idols that began on Saturday is going on peacefully in the state today. The immersion will continue tomorrow also. The immersion is going on in as many as 27 immersion ghats in the Kamrup (M) district.

Some of the immersion ghats are Lachit Ghat/Kasomari Ghat, Pandu Ghat, Basistha Ghat, Sunsali Ghat, Sonapur Ghat, Digaru Ghat, Saukuchi Ghat, Malaibari Ghat, Dharapur Ghat, Azara Ghat, etc.

Diganta Barah, the commissioner of police in Guwahati, said that a large number of idol immersions are expected to take place on Sunday as well, and accordingly, police have arranged traffic diversion plans.

He said that a significant number of idol immersions have been taking place at Pandu and Lachit Ghat in the city.

“The administration has made sufficient arrangements to have an orderly idol immersion, and everything went in a smooth manner so far,” he said.

Barah urged the public not to create disorder and let everybody enjoy the festivities.

The traffic police of Guwahati have issued a set of traffic restrictions for idol immersion at the end of the Durga Puja celebrations. These restrictions will remain in place till Sunday night.

However, a traffic police official said that as many as 29 idols emerged at Lachit Ghat yesterday, 123 today, and there are more idols to immerse on Monday.

At Saukuchi Ghat, four idols were immersed on Saturday and 29 on Sunday. Five idols were immersed at Basistha Ghat yesterday and 11 on Sunday. Three idols were immersed at Pandughat yesterday, 15 on Sunday, and 11 are set for immersion on Monday. Five idols were immersed at Sunsali Ghat on Saturday and ten on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited several Puja pandals in the city.

“With a few hours left for Maa Durga to head back to Kailash, I took her blessings as I visited several pandals in Guwahati. This is a moment of mixed emotions for us. ~ While we celebrate Ravana’s defeat, we also feel sad that Maa’s stay is coming to an end,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

“Shubho Bijoya. May Maa Durga return next year to a better and stronger Assam,” he added.

The Chief Minister was also seen interacting with the devotees in the pandals.

The immersion of idols was by and large peaceful as the puja committees adhered to the rules set for them to follow.

