Assam: Importance of Vulture Conservation Highlighted

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the International Vulture Awareness Day, Aaranyak, in collaboration with Rani High School, presented a compelling street play titled “Save Vulture” to underscore the critical importance of vulture conservation on Friday.

The event featured an engaging and educational performance by the students of Rani High School, highlighting the alarming decline in vulture populations and the urgent need to protect these vital scavenger birds.

The street play vividly portrayed the dramatic decrease in vulture numbers over recent decades and illustrated the ecological consequences of their decline. Through a series of impactful scenes and dialogue, the students demonstrated the crucial role vultures play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem by scavenging on carcasses and preventing the spread of diseases.

An assistant teacher at Rani High School, Dr. Prarthana Mudoi, led the street play.

Aaranyak, the region’s premier biodiversity conservation organization dedicated to wildlife conservation, partnered with Rani High School to foster environmental awareness and inspire action among the younger generation. The collaboration aimed to educate the community about the threats faced by vultures, including habitat loss, poisoning, and the decline in their prey base.

A forest official of Kamrup East Forest Division, Mrinal Kanti Nath, emphasized the importance of the event. Vultures are essential to our ecosystem, serving as nature’s cleanup crew. The decline in their populations has far-reaching consequences for our environment,” Nath said.

“We are thrilled to see the students of Rani High School take such a proactive role in vulture conservation,” said Aaranyak’s senior manager in Geospatial Technology and Application Division, Arup Kumar Das.

“Their performance is a testament to the power of creative expression in driving meaningful change and raising awareness about the urgent need to protect our wildlife,” added Aaranyak’s official Wasima Begum. Head of the school, Dipak Kumar Sarma, said, “The student dedication to this cause is inspiring. We hope that their efforts will spark conversations and actions that contribute to the preservation of vultures and their habitats.”

The event was attended by forest official Mrinal Kanti Nath of Kamrup East Forest Division along with other forest personnel, Aaranyak’s Arup Kumar Das and Wasima Begum, and members including Lakhinandan Dutta and Hrishikesh Deka, stated a press release.

