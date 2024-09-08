Kotiori Higher Secondary School Holds International Vultures Awareness Day with BNHS to Combat Vulture Decline in Assam

SIVASAGAR: In a commendable effort to raise awareness about the plight of vultures, Kotiori Higher Secondary School in Sivasagar, celebrated International Vultures Awareness Day in collaboration with the Vulture Safe Zone Team from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) on Saturday.

The event, which took place on the eve of International Vulture Awareness Day, saw the school organizing various competitions for its students to engage them in the cause of vulture conservation. The winners of these competitions were awarded prizes, recognizing their efforts and understanding of the importance of these scavenging birds.

The vulture population in Assam is declining at an alarming rate, with hundreds of these birds being killed due to carcass poisoning. People, in an effort to eliminate stray dogs, have been lacing animal carcasses with poison. Unfortunately, vultures feeding on these contaminated remains have suffered mass mortality as a result. This issue is particularly prevalent during the winter months, when paddy fields are harvested. To avoid foul odours, some individuals contaminate carcasses away from their homes. Tragically, this practice has proven fatal for many vultures, including migratory species that visit Assam in winter. The rally organized by Kotiori Higher Secondary School plays a crucial role in raising awareness about this pressing issue.

The school students participated in the rally, marching through the village and raising their voices to highlight the alarming mortality rate of vultures in Assam due to poisoning. The rally aimed to educate the community about the dangers of carcass poisoning and its devastating impact on vulture populations.

Principal Atul Borthakur expressed his unwavering support for the cause, extending his gratitude to the BNHS research team, which included Conservation Biologist Sthitapragyan Mallick and Field Assistant Hemanta Buragohain. The team played a crucial role in educating the students and fostering a sense of responsibility towards nature conservation.

The students showcased their creativity and commitment by preparing and displaying thought-provoking posters, which conveyed a powerful message: saving vultures is essential for creating a disease-free earth.

