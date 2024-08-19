Assam: In-charge principal of C.N.S. HS school kept away from duty

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Secondary Education has kept away Minakshi Goswami, principal in-charge (under re-employment) of C.N.S. Higher Secondary School on the Sonitpur District, from duty and other responsibilities. An inquiry conducted to ascertain the allegations levelled against her found her violating the RTE (Right to Education Act). The authorities took this move to avoid the possibility of tempering documents or evidence related to the allegations and in the interest of a free and fair inquiry.

In the interest of public service and for smooth conduct of the school administration, Ganesh Ch. Das, MA, B.Ed., Assistant Teacher, C.N.S. Higher Secondary School, has been temporarily allowed to act as principal in charge of the school in addition to his duties as Assistant Teacher in the school, along with financial power under FR 49(c) to draw and disburse the salary, etc., of the staff of the school, until further order.

According to the order, departmental proceedings were drawn up against Minakshi Goswami for violation of the RTE Act, 2009, by collecting fees from the students of the school in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In her written replies to the show-cause notice, Minakshi Goswami denied the charges levelled against her. However, the preliminary inquiry conducted and submitted by the then-Deputy Director of this Directorate on April 30, 2024, proves a gross violation of the RTE Act, 2009, on the part of Minakshi Goswami.

Meanwhile, the Assam Secondary Teachers' and Employees' Association welcomed the order issued by the directorate against Goswami. The association termed the order a strong and positive move for the wellbeing of students and parents.

