Assam: Teacher has to undergo medical examination, announces Directorate of Elementary Education

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Elementary Education has announced that teachers who have applied for transfer on medical grounds will be required to undergo a medical examination. The medical exam is scheduled to take place on September 13 and 14 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The DHE has issued a notice: “A medical board has been constituted by Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, for conducting the medical examination of the regular teachers who have applied for transfer on medical grounds. A total of 157 candidates will sit for the examination. All the candidates must attend the medical board along with the original documents and a self-attested photocopy of all the documents, a copy of the appointment order, medical reports, and Adhaar, or Permanent Account Number (PAN), or Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC). And any candidature of the candidates who fail to attend the Medical Board will be cancelled.

