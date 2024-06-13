Assam: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati achieves global recognition

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 87th rank globally in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. Additionally, the Institute has shown notable improvements in its overall rankings for SDG 1 (no poverty), SDG 4 (quality education), and SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation). These rankings assess universities worldwide based on their contributions to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by the United Nations Member States in 2015, outlines 17 integrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets aimed at addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice.

Among these, IIT Guwahati has gained rank 87 among the world's top 200 universities for SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). Along with this, IIT Guwahati has remarkably improved its rankings in the following SDGs:

" SDG 1 (No Poverty): 401-600 band, improved from 601-800 last year.

" SDG 4 (Quality Education): 201-300 band, improved from 601-800 last year.

" SDG 6 (Clean Water & Sanitation): 101-200 band, improved from 301-400 last year. Overall, the Institute has retained its position in the 401-600 band for 2024.

Congratulating the institute on its performance, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, "We are thrilled with our institute's achievements in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. The marked improvements in SDG 1, SDG 4, SDG 6, and SDG 9 reflect our steadfast commitment to providing high-quality education and promoting sustainable development. These results highlight the dedicated efforts of our faculty, students, and staff, who have tirelessly worked to foster innovation and uphold rigorous academic standards." This is stated in a press release.

