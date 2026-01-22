Government Railway Police (GRP) seizes heroin from Vivek Express at Guwahati Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin during a routine check at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday morning. The seizure took place around 7.20 am when GRP personnel conducted a checking of Train No. 22504 Down, the Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Express. During the operation, police recovered 21 packets of suspected heroin, commonly known as brown sugar, weighing a total of 263 grams, from the possession of two women passengers. The accused were identified as Sheharoon Nessa, aged 48, a resident of Jamunamukh in Hojai district, and Sultana Kharun, aged 28, from Nagaon district. Another individual, Jakir Hussain, aged 25, also from Nagaon district, was apprehended in connection with the case.

