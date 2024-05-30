Assam: Infant dies in landslide in Lal Ganesh’s Krishnanagar locality of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A two-year-old child tragically lost his life after a landslide in the city. The incident took place on Wednesday in Lal Ganesh’s Krishnanagar locality of the city, where a guard wall collapsed because of the rains. Dilip Das, the father of the victim, was residing in the house with his family. His wife was also in the house when the landslide took place, and they managed to escape with some injuries.

Cyclone Remal caused heavy rainfall and high winds in the past two days, leading to landslides.

Also Read: Remal effect: 8 districts of Assam facing flood fury; landslides affect many areas (sentinelassam.com)