Remal effect: 8 districts of Assam facing flood fury; landslides affect many areas

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Remal effect has made the eight districts of Assam facing the season’s first wave of floods and three districts the fury of landslides. This wave of floods has claimed one life in Karimganj. Two people are missing in the Cachar district. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) in Guwahati has predicted light to moderate and heavy rainfall with thunderstorms up to June 1.

According to the ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority), 143 villages in 16 revenue circles of eight districts of the state have been facing the fury of the first wave of floods. The districts are Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, and Golaghat. The worst-affected district is Karimganj, where 66 villages with a population of around 26,430 have been reeling under floods. It is followed by 31 vollages in Hailakandi. Twenty villages are also facing a wreath of floods in the Cachar district. The floods have affected around 49,719 people in the state.

Four relief camps have been set up, two each in Cachar and Karimganj districts. Around 155 inmates are taking shelter in the relief camps. While SDRF and NDRF personnel have been pressed into rescue operations in Cachar, SDRF and the local administration have been working for the rescue of the affected people.

Reports of damage from floods keep coming from various parts of the state. Due to the surging water, the Barpani Sildubi to Amdubi road was breached, and a wooden bridge at Ramanipathar has been damaged in the Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, landslides have affected 15 villages in Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao districts. While landslides damaged 13 roads, including NH-27, Haflong-Jatinga Road, Haflong lower-Haflong Road, DD Road, New Kunjung, and Bageta Road, in the Dima Hasao districts, landslides also damaged Mahur auditorium hall in the hill district.

In the past 24 hours, 173 villages in 13 districts in the state were affected by the cyclone. APDCL faced the worst of the cyclones. Several installations of the power distribution company suffered damage.

The affected districts are Kokrajhar, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, West Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, and Cachar.

Meanwhile, in its bulletin, IMD Guwahati said the conditions would continue to become favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Northeastern states during the next 24 hours.

The depression (remnant of cyclonic storm “Remal”) over east Bangladesh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and subsequently weakened into a low-pressure area (remnant of severe cyclonic storm “Remal”) over northeast Assam, and the neighbourhood has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation persists over the same region and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Tamulpur, Baksa, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts, and with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Mankachar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj districts, and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over the rest of the districts of Assam tomorrow, the IMD predicted.

