Assam: Inquiry ordered against KKHSOU Vice Chancellor over corruption

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has ordered a formal inquiry against Dr Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), following serious allegations of corruption, administrative misconduct, and shielding of offenders.

The inquiry, initiated after a detailed complaint by Assam Public Works (APW) backed by documentary evidence, also names Dr Arupjyoti Choudhury, former Registrar of KKHSOU and now Vice-Chancellor of Madhav Dev University, and Ratul Patowary, Deputy Registrar of KKHSOU, for allegedly colluding with Dr Das in various irregularities.

In an official notification issued by Narayan Konwar, Secretary of the Higher Education Department, the government appointed Ashrumani Malakar as the Inquiry Officer to investigate the allegations.

According to the complaint, Dr Das engaged in multiple acts of corruption - including carrying out construction works using government grants and student funds without floating tenders, committing gross financial irregularities, and suppressing disciplinary and criminal cases within the university. He also displayed uncivilized behaviour towards employees, took illegal administrative decisions that led to multiple litigations, and allegedly protected convicted sexual offenders.

Evidence submitted by APW reportedly shows that Dr Das illegally extended the service period of Dr Arupjyoti Choudhury in return for his cooperation in various illegal activities. A university professor who spoke out against these irregularities was allegedly terminated unlawfully but was later reinstated by an order of the Gauhati High Court.

In a separate but related matter, Deputy Registrar Ratul Patowary faced accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women employees. The university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found Patowary guilty, but Dr Das directed that no action be taken against him. In fact, Registrar-in-Charge Pranjit Bora submitted an affidavit to the High Court stating that the university would not act against Patowary despite the ICC's findings. The complainant has since approached the Gauhati High Court seeking justice.

