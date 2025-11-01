Guwahati: KKHSOU showcases open learning opportunities at career expo

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) participated in the zonal exhibition on career courses held at ITI Birubari, Guwahati, on Thursday. The event drew enthusiastic participation from students representing various colleges and institutes across Lower Assam.

The KKHSOU information desk became a major point of attraction as students and visitors interacted with university representatives to learn more about open and distance learning. Queries ranged from course structures and examination procedures to flexible class schedules and eligibility criteria under the open education system.

University officials highlighted the key advantages of studying through KKHSOU — including accessibility, affordability, and flexibility — particularly for working professionals and students from remote regions. They emphasized how the university enables learners to pursue higher education at their own pace without compromising on quality.

