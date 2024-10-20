Assam: Interactive Session with Union Minister R N Khadse Held in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India Raksha Nikhil Khadse interacted with Gauhati University NSS Cell officials and volunteers during her visit to Guwahati on Saturday along with Regional Director NSS NER Guwahati Jangjilong and NYK and SAI Officials.

Director Students’ Welfare Gauhati University, Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati welcomed with Gamosa and Japi and appraized the Minister about the National Service Scheme activities ongoing at Gauhati University NSS Cell. In the short interaction future scope of sports activities in universities have also been discussed. Also present Inkhuanguang, Regional Director, NYK, Assam, NSS POs Ayez Ali, Shantanu Roy Choudhury, Nurul Islam, Dr Satyabrat Baruah, Dr Rituparna Bora and NSS Volunteers, stated a press release.

Also read: Gauhati University NSS Celebrates World Mental Health Day in City