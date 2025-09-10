Assam: International Literacy Day observed in Mirza

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: In response to the call of the State Literacy Mission Authority of Assam, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kamrup, in collaboration with the Kamrup District Literacy Mission Authority celebrated International Literacy Day at the DIET Kamrup auditorium in Mirza on Monday.

The event was graced by Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sharma, Director of Non-Formal and Adult Education, who highlighted in detail the objectives of the literacy programme “Ullas.”

Dr. Nityananda Kalita, Principal of Puthimari College, discussed the role of higher educational institutions in promoting literacy in Assam and emphasized people’s education as a vital aspect of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s research vision.

Explaining the objectives of the celebration, Kamrup District Inspector of Schools Tapan Kalita praised the voluntary contributions of teachers and literacy workers.

Chinmoyee Talukdar, in-charge of the Bodo and Tribal Language Education Department, spoke about the importance of literacy and how volunteers can contribute to educating their immediate communities.

As part of the occasion, awards were distributed to winners of various competitions organized under the supervision of Kamrup Samagra Shiksha officer Phoolpahi Nath. Critics and reviewers of the “Ullas” programme, including Wajida Ahmed, B. N. Sharma, and Assistant Director Dubri Mahanta were also present.

Teachers from the Gyanam Shikshik Group staged a short play demonstrating the practical aspects of literacy. Block Education Officers, Cluster Coordinators, and Mandal Coordinators were felicitated for their significant contributions to the literacy campaign.

