Rotary Club of Dibrugarh Honors Outstanding Educators with Nation Builder Awards on International Literacy Day

DIBRUGARH: The Rotary Club of Dibrugarh organized the Nation Builder Awards programme to recognize and honour outstanding teachers and educators who have made significant contributions to the field of education.

The programme, held at the Rotary Club premises, was attended by esteemed guests, including Ravi Savdekar, Principal of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and member of the National Executive Committee, CBSE, who was the chief guest. President of Rotary Club of Dibrugarh Rtn. Gurdeep Singh welcomed the gathering.

He mentioned that the day was very special as it was the International Literacy Day and also the 98th birthday of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Rtn. Khalilur Rahman Borbora officiated as secretary.

Rotary past District Governor & member of RILM national committee Kalpana Khound highlighted on the activities of Rotary India Literacy Mission.

She spoke briefly on the Ganit Setu Programme undertaken in 20 schools of Dibrugarh district and Palampur, Himachal Pradesh to create an interest in mathematics among Government School students.

The Literacy Chair of Rotary Club of Dibrugarh, Rtn Dr. Chandana Goswami, conducted the felicitations, recognizing the selfless service and commitment of teachers as nation builders. She threw light on the fact that the teachers who were being recognized were selected by an assessment done by the students.

The teachers felicitated on the occasion were Tushar Bhattcharjee ( Teenali T.E. Model School), Nitul Borpatra, (Teenali T.E. Model School), Shikka Rani Dutta (Dibrugarh Govt. Girls HS & MP School), Namita Hazarika (Dibrugarh Government Girls HS & MP School), Lina Sarmah (Chabua T.E. Model School), Shirumoni Changmai (Chabua T.E. Model School).

Ganit Setu trainers and programme coordinators who completed the second phase of training were also acknowledged for their dedication to education.

The programme “Ganit Setu” undertaken by Rotary Club of Dibrugarh in collaboration with five clubs from USA,the Rotary Foundation, Roraty International District 5950, USA and Rotary International District 3240 aims to bridge foundational math gaps in middle school. 40 students of 6th grade who have a fear of Mathemetics were given the benefit of this programme.

