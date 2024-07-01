Assam: International workshop on dam safety hosted at IIT Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Guwahati, in partnership with Shijay Projects India Private Limited, successfully hosted the International Workshop on Dam Safety 2024. This pivotal event, held at IIT Guwahati, attracted esteemed experts, academics, and industry leaders to discuss critical issues and advancements in dam safety.

The workshop commenced with registration from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by the inaugural session from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. An introductory talk from 10:15 am to 10:45 am featured distinguished speakers such as Prof. Subashisa Dutta, Prof. S. K. Dwivedy, and Prof. Nisith R. Mandal, setting the tone for a comprehensive and informative event focused on enhancing dam safety protocols and technologies.

Participants were then treated to a series of expert talks. A notable presentation on dam safety legislation and its implications for dam owners was delivered by Er. A.B. Pandya, Secretary of ICID and former Chairman of CWC, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. This session was crucial in understanding the legislative landscape and its impact on dam safety management.

A key highlight of the workshop was the panel discussion on advanced monitoring, retrofitting, and rehabilitation strategies for dam safety, held from noon to 1 p.m. Moderated by Prof. Sajal K. Deb of IIT Guwahati and coordinated by Dr. Monjusha Sarmah, the panel featured several presentations on vital topics. Prof. Deb discussed the rehabilitation and retrofitting of concrete gravity dams, followed by insights from Prof. Anjan Dutta and Prof. Arunasis Chakraborty on structural health monitoring. Prof. K. Darunkumar Singh delved into fracture mechanics and its application to dam safety, while Dr. A. Verma highlighted the use of digital twins for dam safety inspection and monitoring. These presentations emphasised the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance dam infrastructure safety and reliability.

The afternoon session, from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., featured sponsor talks organized by Shijay Projects. Topics included feasibility studies for detecting leakage paths in dams and irrigation tanks using conventional geophysical methods, the relevance of geophysical investigations in dam safety assessment and rehabilitation, and the integration of structural health monitoring for dam safety. Dr. Ram Raj Mathur, Dr. Chevva Krishnaiah, Mr. Saif Mobin, and Mr. Swapnil Gaurav delivered these talks, underscoring the critical role of geophysical and structural monitoring in maintaining dam safety and preventing failures.

The day concluded with a sunset river cruise on the Brahmaputra River at 3:30 pm, offering attendees a unique opportunity to relax and continue discussions in an informal setting, fostering deeper connections and collaborative opportunities.

Events like the International Workshop on Dam Safety are crucial for disseminating knowledge and fostering collaboration among experts and stakeholders. The Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Guwahati remains at the forefront of advancing research and technology in infrastructure safety, aiming to develop robust solutions that enhance the safety and efficiency of infrastructure projects.

Also Read: Assam: Army and SSB conduct flood relief exercises at IIT Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)