Assam: Interviews of 1,04,091 CMAAA applicants start on Feb 28 in 35 districts

GUWAHATI: The interviews of the applicants for Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhian (CMAAA) will start on February 28 in all districts, and the selection of the first batch of beneficiaries will be completed very soon.

The two-day training for the District Level Committee members for the selection of beneficiaries under Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan was successfully concluded in Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

A total of approximately 925 district-level officials are involved in more than 150 district-level committees across 35 districts. The detailed training of the officials in conducting the interviews and managing the online portal cmaaa.assam.gov.in has been taken up at the state level under the leadership of Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, and other senior officials of the department.

It is informed that the online system will generate messages on the date of interview, time, and venue at the district level for each sector, like agriculture, veterinary, fishery, etc., and the applicants shall be informed through messages or email. The applicants may also check the portal, cmaaa.assam.gov.in, for interview-related information.

The applicants who have submitted their projects under CMAAA are therefore advised to check the CMAAA portal frequently and for messages regarding the date, time, and venue of their interview at the district level.

About 559 candidates are professional degree holders and have applied under the Rs 5 lakh scheme. Their interviews will be held at the state level, and this will also start on February 28. It is mentionable that the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan was launched on September 23, 2023, by Hon'ble Chief Minister Assam, and as of now, 1,04,091 applications are under consideration for phase I of the scheme.

The scheme, which envisages creating 2 lakh entrepreneurs over the next two financial years and providing Rs 2 lakh or Rs 5 lakh benefits along with handholding and incubation services, has been enthusiastically received by the educated unemployed youth of the state.

The recent cabinet meeting on February 23 approved the constitution of the CMAAA Society for dedicated mission mode action to implement CMAAA with a larger scope of activities to make Assam "Atmanirbhar self-sufficient" in various sectors, a press release said.

