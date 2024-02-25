Decision is to protect Muslim daughters: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Repeal of Assam Muslim Marriage Act

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935, is to protect the daughters of the Muslim community in the state. The state cabinet took the decision to repeal this British-era marriage Act.

Writing on his X handle (formerly Twitter) today, the Chief Minister said, “Our Cabinet has taken a decisive decision to protect the daughters of the Muslim community of Assam. The 89-year-old Muslim marriage and divorce registration Act will be repealed. The Act included provisions such as allowing child marriage registration.” The state government is also contemplating banning polygamy in the state.

