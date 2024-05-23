Assam: ITA's initiative to strengthen tea supply chain

Guwahati: The ITA and Solidaridad Asia organised a joint consultation meeting under the Reclaim Sustainability initiative with small tea growers at Jorhat on May 20 to evaluate and plan for the interventions in the year ahead. The purpose is to strengthen the supply chain, with an eye to improving quality, building the capacity of the small tea growers, and encouraging collectivization in order to form self-help groups. This intervention is expected to rationalise input costs as well as reap other benefits for small farmers, such as forming FPOs and SHGs.

The meeting was attended by the Central Committee of the All Assam Small Tea Growers Association, the All Bodoland Small Tea Growers' Association, and its units from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Udalguri. ITA, ABITA and Solidaridad officials attended the consultation.

Estate owners also purchase green leaves from small growers. The share of small-grower produce being absorbed by CCPA members was estimated by the Tea Board at around 20% of the STG green leaf supply. Therefore, CCPA constituents account for approximately . 70% of Assam's production. On a query being raised at the meeting, the ITA confirmed that there was no decision of the CCPA constituents to discontinue the purchase or procurement of STG leaf. The process of engagement with small growers and awareness creation on good agricultural practices, safe pesticides, etc. would be strengthened. It is expected that the joint efforts of all stakeholders supported by the state government and tea board will help improve the quality of the green leaf and lead to fairer price discovery.

This Trinitea sustainability initiative provides year-round support to farmers registered with the programme, guiding them in adopting sound agronomical, social, and environmental practices. Through this approach, the goal is to elevate the quality of green leaf production and ensure equitable returns for farmers, all while fostering a transparent and inclusive digital supply chain, a press release said.

Also Read: Record price for Deckiajuli Teas at Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association (sentinelassam.com)