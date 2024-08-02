Assam: Japanese encephalitis infection on the rise in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As the flood waters gradually recede in different parts of the state, the number of reported infections with vector-borne diseases is also increasing.

The number of Japanese encephalitis cases has increased at an alarming rate across the state, which is evident from the fact that the Gauhati Medical College Hospital has 20 JE-affected children admitted to the Paediatrics Department, apart from the deaths of five more.

According to an official with GMCH, a total of 40 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while 22 have already died of JE. The condition of multiple admitted patients also remains critical at the moment.

The official added that the number of JE cases in the state has increased compared to the same time last year. He said that the reports of infections started coming in the month of May, and the number is expected to come down after October. He also added that the need for awareness is paramount, as there is no direct treatment for JE.

