Assam: Jatiya Dal Asom merges with Asom Jatiya Parishad

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI/DISPUR: In a significant boost to Assam’s opposition unity, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s Jatiya Dal Asom formally merged with Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP). The AJP on Friday held its ‘Mahamilan’ programme at the PWD Convention Centre in Dispur, turning the event into a strong show of opposition mobilization and sharp political attacks on the ruling BJP.

The programme witnessed the participation of party leaders, workers, and supporters from across Assam.

Addressing the gathering, Ajit Bhuyan launched a direct attack on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, challenging the image of the Chief Minister as a powerful leader. “He calls himself powerful, but if the people of Assam unite, he will not be able to stand,” Bhuyan said.

Warning against the arrogance of power, Bhuyan said history shows that such arrogance often leads to political downfall. He also made a strong appeal to welfare beneficiaries, urging them to accept government assistance without compromising their independent judgement. “Take government money if it is your right, but do not sell your conscience,” he said.

Senior AJP leader Rajen Gohain claimed that public support for the party was steadily increasing across the state. Taking aim at the BJP’s welfare-centric politics, Gohain said the ruling party’s belief that beneficiaries would automatically vote in their favour was a “miscalculation.”

“The BJP thinks people who receive benefits will vote for them. That calculation is wrong. This time, beneficiaries themselves will not vote for the BJP,” he said, urging voters to look beyond short-term gains.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and senior leader Jagadish Bhuyan, among others, were also present at the programme.

