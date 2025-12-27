BJP conspired against indigenous people: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday expressed serious concern over the recent incident in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong, where a procession allegedly raised anti-Karbi slogans. The regional party accused the BJP-led Assam government of deliberately creating situations that threaten the existence, dignity, and security of indigenous communities.

Speaking to the media, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said such incidents were unprecedented in Assam before the BJP came to power. He alleged that despite campaigning on the promise of protecting ‘jati, mati, bheti’ (community, land, and hearth), the BJP regime has overseen large-scale land loss, displacement, and now open intimidation of indigenous people, even in constitutionally protected Sixth Schedule areas.

Demanding strict action, the AJP called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those who raised anti-Karbi slogans under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Also Read: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) concerned over rise of fundamentalism in Bangladesh