Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) concerned over rise of fundamentalism in Bangladesh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has expressed concern over the recent developments in Bangladesh. According to the ‘Jatiyatabadi’ regional political party, the situation in Bangladesh is worrying for Assam because, on one hand, the persecution of religious minorities (Hindus) in that country is inhuman, and on the other hand, such persecution may lead to infiltration into India from Bangladesh.

In a statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan stated that the recent situation in the neighbouring country proves how horrific and dangerous religious fanaticism can be. If Bangladesh falls into the hands of fundamentalists, India—especially Assam—will be the worst affected. Therefore, India should have a role in controlling fundamentalism in that country. The Government of India should also consider raising the issue at international forums if necessary. In particular, there is a need to draw the attention of the international community to the attacks carried out by fundamentalist forces on the minority Hindu population there and to exert diplomatic pressure on that country. If, despite this, the situation does not come under control, India should send a message to Bangladesh that it may even use military force to ensure the safety of the minority population there.

On the other hand, in the context of the ongoing developments in Bangladesh, expressing the possibility of illegal infiltration of religious minorities (Hindus) from that country into India, AJP president Gogoi and general secretary Bhuyan said that infiltration into India due to unrest in Bangladesh is not a new phenomenon. Assam has been the biggest victim of such problems. If illegal infiltration takes place as a result of the current situation, Assam will have to bear that burden. Therefore, to prevent infiltration into India from Bangladesh, the government must tighten border surveillance and also remain vigilant to ensure that those fleeing from there are not able to obtain Indian citizenship through the CAA. The party has also called upon the people of Assam to remain alert in this regard.

Also Read: Goria Jatiya Parishad honours family of Assam Movement Martyr