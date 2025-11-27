Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) to field candidates in Barak Valley: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Hinting that his party would field candidates in the Barak Valley in consultation with the allies, the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, said that the BJP had be to thrown out of power to save the identity as well as the essence of Assam. Gogoi, who arrived in Sribhumi on Wednesday, visited the house where Zubeen Garg spent his childhood days. Expressing doubt over the SIT probe in Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death, Lurinjyoti Gogoi targeted the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, for making the investigation more suspicious. “Yesterday, the Chief Minister claimed in the Assembly that the conspiracy to eliminate Zubeen Garg was chalked up even before Covid. Our question is simple, is it not the fault of the government and the Police Department Sarma had been running to not get a hint of such a heinous plot?” Gogoi asked.

