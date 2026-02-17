Assam Jatiya Parishad demands Probe after Cancellation of APSC Results

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has described the cancellation of the Assam Civil Services examination results, despite their prior declaration, as "shocking and mysterious," and has demanded a high-level investigation into the incident.

In a statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said that the credibility of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has already been under serious question due to repeated allegations of corruption and irregularities. In such a situation, the sudden cancellation of the results after they were officially announced has further deepened public suspicion and is likely to erode people's trust in the commission.

The AJP leaders stated that the episode clearly indicates the possibility of fresh irregularities in the evaluation process and preparation of results. "There is sufficient ground to suspect that something went wrong again in the examination assessment and result compilation," they said.

Calling the development extremely serious, the party demanded a high-level inquiry to ascertain the reasons behind the cancellation and to restore public confidence in the recruitment process.

