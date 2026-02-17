Assam Public Service Commission Result Fiasco Draws Flak

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) deleting the CCE 2024 final results after the uploading on the commission’s website today drew flak from various quarters across the state.

After deleting the results from its website, the APSC said in a notification that ‘due to some inadvertent errors noticed in the results uploaded for CCE 2024, it is hereby cancelled with immediate effect. After careful examination, the commission will upload the fresh select list within a short time.’

Meanwhile, as soon as the results were uploaded to the APSC websites, several candidates downloaded the result sheet that clearly shows the names of successful candidates. The list has also been posted on social media.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has sought a reply from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma about the APSC canceling the CCE final results.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, “The fiasco regarding the APSC results is not acceptable. The guilty officials need to get exemplary punishment. It is their duty to see the results thoroughly before declaration.”

