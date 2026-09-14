Assam Jatiya Parishad Launches ‘Zubeen Week’ with Statewide ‘Nahor Day’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) began its week-long ‘Zubeen Week’ observance on Sunday in memory of renowned singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, launching the initiative with ‘Nahor Day’ and plantation drives across the state. As part of the programme, AJP members planted Nahor saplings at several locations, including Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha in Jalukbari, Swahid Smarak Kshetra, Zubeen Khetra in Narengi, and Zubeen Garg’s residence at Kharghuli. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, along with other party leaders and workers, participated in these events.

The party has announced plans to plant one lakh saplings throughout Assam under its ‘A Tree in Zubeen’s Name’ initiative, with panchayat committees coordinating plantation activities statewide. AJP stated that the saplings planted on Sunday are intended to grow into trees that will serve as living reminders of the sacrifices of the martyrs and Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assam’s cultural heritage. ‘Zubeen Week’ will continue from September 13 to 19, featuring programmes focused on nature, culture, music, literature, blood donation, and the ideals of free thought.

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