Assam Jatiya Parishad observes ‘Manobotar Din’ in Memory of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Paying tribute to the humanitarian values and ideals of Zubeen Garg, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) observed the second programme of its 'Zubeen Garg Memorial Week' as the 'Manobotar Din' across the state on Monday. On the occasion, blood donation programmes were organised across various parts of Assam under the initiative of AJP's district committees. As many as 101 party leaders, workers and well-wishers from each district committee participated in the programme.

In Guwahati, the central programme of the 'Manobotar Din' was held at Narengi field. The initiative aimed to help people in urgent need of blood while spreading a message of social responsibility. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, along with other party leaders and workers, donated blood for those in need at Narengi.

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