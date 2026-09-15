Key Witness Pratim Lahkar Completes Testimony in Zubeen Garg Fast-Track Trial

Third Assamese NRI from Singapore to depose before fast-track court

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pratim Lahkar, an Assamese NRI from Singapore and a prime witness in Zubeen Garg's trial, completed his statement before the fast-track court today.

Lahkar deposed before the fast-track court for the second day in a row today.

After coming out of the court, Lahkar told the media, "We also wanted justice for Zubeen and had travelled to give his statement and provide whatever assistance he could to help ensure justice."

He said everyone present at the fruit party would have a role in establishing the sequence of events and that their accounts, taken together, would help present a picture of what happened.

Lahkar said he had no personal relationship with Zubeen and was unaware that the singer had been unwell. "If I had known that Zubeen was unwell, I would have said no and stopped him from going," he said.

He said he had been invited to the yacht party but did not know who had organised it. Lahkar added that he had not met anyone at the party who had told him that Zubeen would be coming. He said he had attended because he was keen to meet Zubeen and had never imagined that he would witness such a tragic incident.

Earlier, Lahkar had given his statement on September 11.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: Court Directs CID to Investigate Publication of Witness Statement