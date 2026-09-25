Assam Jatiya Parishad seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calls for probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and sought an impartial investigation into his tenure and decisions, alleging that the Election Commission of India has failed to maintain the neutrality expected of a constitutional institution.

Taking to the media at the party's headquarters on Thursday, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan also sought the intervention of the President of India. He alleged that Kumar had acted more like a BJP spokesperson than the head of an independent constitutional body.

Bhuyan further alleged that the views of the other two Election Commissioners had not been given adequate importance in several key decisions. Referring to a recent report published by The Indian Express, he said the concerns raised warranted an impartial investigation rather than remaining confined to political allegations and counter-allegations.

The AJP also questioned the credibility of previous election results, particularly those of the Assam Assembly election. Bhuyan alleged that sections of the public had doubts over the results and claimed that they did not represent the "spontaneous verdict of the people".

The party raised broader concerns over EVMs, the electoral process, vote counting and declaration of results, and called for documentary evidence and verifiable facts to address such doubts. Bhuyan also criticised the BJP for allegedly defending the CEC and questioned whether its spokespersons were effectively speaking on behalf of the Election Commission.

The AJP demanded that Kumar be removed and that his tenure and decisions be investigated. It also called for the appointment of a new Election Commissioner through what it described as a democratic and transparent process, urging the President to intervene and ensure an inquiry.

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