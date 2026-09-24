Gyanesh Kumar has lost administrative, moral right to continue as CEC: Congress

NEW DELHI: Congress on Wednesday said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has "lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office” alleging that he has been “brutally exposed by his own two colleagues” and that the opposition parties will press for impeachment of the CEC.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also attacked the Modi government, alleging that Kumar has “functioned as a hatchet man”. Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the government following a report by the Indian Express that said that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners.

According to the report, "Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge." Jariam Ramesh alleged that the CEC has "proved to be an absolute disgrace to the Constitutional post he holds”.

“His integrity of purpose, impartiality of intent and independence of action have always been extremely dubious. 73 Opposition MPs had moved an impeachment motion against him on April 24, 2026. That is still pending. Meanwhile, today he stands brutally exposed by his own two colleagues. And undoubtedly, Opposition MPs in both Houses now will be moving impeachment motions if there is a special session, since the Monsoon Session has not been prorogued for an unprecedented 43 days,” the Congress leader said. “Mr. Gyanesh Kumar has functioned as a hatchet man for the Union Home Minister who, in turn, is the designated executor of the PM’s wishes. What the CEC has been doing is with the full knowledge, support and, in fact, at the instigation of the PM and HM themselves. #Gyaneshgate has been orchestrated by G2. Of that there can be no doubt. The CEC has lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office,” he added. (ANI)

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