Assam: Jaypore enters Northeast market, launches first store in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Jaypore, the artisanal lifestyle brand renowned for preserving India’s heritage crafts, has made its debut in the Northeast with the launch of its first store in Guwahati. Located on G.S. Road, this expansion is a significant step in Jaypore’s journey to create spaces where the rich stories of Indian crafts and craftsmanship are being celebrated and accessed by discerning customers across the country.

With a vision to blend India’s age-old traditions with contemporary living, Jaypore’s new store, spanning 1,527 sq feet carpet area offers a thoughtfully curate collections that reflects the soul of Indian craftsmanship. The store features a wide range of products, from women’s and men’s apparel to exquisite home décor, jewellery, and accessories, each handcrafted with care and precision by artisans from across the country.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the beauty of legacy crafts such as Kalamkari, Ajrakh, Chanderi, Benarasi and more, represented in the apparel collections that tell stories of India’s textile heritage. Beyond fashion, the store showcases unique home décor items such as ceramics, brass Prabhavalis, Kansa serveware, and hand block-printed and hand embroidered soft linens, each piece an embodiment of Indian traditions brought to life in modern homes.

The jewellery section is a tribute to India’s historic craftsmanship, offering tribal silver, kundan, meenakari, temple-inspired pieces and beyond that carries with them a sense of cultural pride and timeless elegance. Every item at new store is more than just a product – it’s a connection to India’s rich history of craft and creativity.

Commenting on the same, Sooraj Bhat, CEO, Ethnic Business, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “We are proud to introduce Jaypore to the Northeastern market with our new store in Guwahati, bringing the best of India’s artisanal heritage to the region. This store is more than just a retail space; it is a tribute to the skill and creativity of India’s craftspeople. Each product reflects a story of tradition, craftsmanship, and authenticity that we are excited to share with the discerning customers of Guwahati. Our goal is to bridge the gap between the age-old craft techniques and contemporary lifestyles, while continuing our mission of empowering artisans across India.”

Expressed her excitement, Radhika Chhabra, Creative Head, Jaypore, emphasized the brand’s commitment to Indian artisans and its ethos of preserving heritage crafts: “We are excited to introduce Jaypore to the Northeastern market through our Guwahati store. Jaypore’s core philosophy is about cherishing and promoting India’s handcrafted traditions. This store allows us to bring the artistry of Indian craftsmen closer to the people of Guwahati, enabling them to own and appreciate pieces that carry the spirit of centuries-old craft techniques. We believe this is a platform that celebrates the craftsmanship and stories of India’s artisans, while creating something timeless for our customers.”

The launch of the Guwahati store marks another milestone in Jaypore’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern consumers, ensuring that India’s artisanal heritage continues to thrive in a global landscape. Every piece at Jaypore is a testament to the hands that made it and the stories they tell – connecting the past, present, and future of India’s craft culture.

Jaypore is one of India’s leading destination brands for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite apparel, jewellery, and home products. India has a rich heritage of handmade crafts and traditional products. Jaypore as a brand is committed to designing, sourcing, and retailing authentic Indian products suited for a modern lifestyle. The brand hosts more than 30 crafts and curates them on its beautiful website www.jaypore.com along with 27 stores pan India.

In a very short time, Jaypore has become a well-respected brand in the artisan community for not only hosting authentic crafts but also taking them to a larger audience. Apart from its own brand, Jaypore aggregates other artisan-based brands on its portal. Jaypore ships worldwide and has a global audience. At the heart of everything Jaypore does the commitment to offer authentic products that elevate everyday life, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Craft heritage should be preserved while adapting to modern market needs: Pabitra Margherita (sentinelassam.com)