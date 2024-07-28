Craft heritage should be preserved while adapting to modern market needs: Pabitra Margherita

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant step towards creating a trained workforce in the handicrafts and handloom sector and generating employment opportunities, Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the Bunkar and Karigar Utthan Upskilling Programme FY 2024-25-100 Clusters in 100 days in Guwahati on Saturday. The event, organized by the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handloom and the Development Commissioner for Handicraft, Ministry of Textiles, was inaugurated virtually across the country.

Margherita, in his inaugural address, emphasized the importance of preserving India’s rich craft heritage while adapting to modern market needs. He stated that “this initiative represents a crucial investment in our artisans and handloom workers. By equipping them with advanced skills and knowledge, we are not only preserving our traditional arts but also ensuring that our craft sectors remain competitive and vibrant,” he added. Margherita said that the handloom and handicraft sector in India has always been very rich, and the artisans and weavers are an integral part of the economy and culture of this country.

The minister informed that under the Bunkar and Karigar Utthan Upskilling Programme, 70 clusters in the handicrafts sector and 30 clusters in the handloom sector will receive focused upskilling through the training programme. He encouraged the artisans and weavers across the country to take full advantage of this programme and upgrade themselves with more skills and technologies.

The Minister, Handloom, Textile, and Sericulture, Government of Assam, U.G. Brahma, also addressed the attendees, emphasizing the programme’s significance for regional development. He said that, as a large number of people in Assam are associated with weaving, this initiative will definitely benefit them. He also added that the state government has also come up with various flagship schemes in this sector for the betterment of the handloom sector.

During live interaction with the weavers and artisans from different locations in virtual mode, Pabitra Margherita appreciated the weavers and artisans for their work and assured them of their support in this sector.

During the event, certificates and toolkits were also distributed to beneficiary weavers and artisans under various components of the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).

Development Commissioner Handlooms, M. Beena, and Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Amrit Raj, were also present at the event.

