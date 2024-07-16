Assam: Jitendra Singh to interact with party workers in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All India Congress Committee general secretary Jitendra Singh, who is also in charge of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee is on a visit to the state. During this visit, he took stock of the flood problem in the state and interacted with the workers of the party.

Jitendra Singh moved to Morigaon on Monday to take stock of the flood situation and to interact with the affected people. At night, he was scheduled to interact with the APCC spokespersons and members of the media team of the party at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. He will also meet with the party workers on July 16 and July 17 before returning.

Meanwhile, MP Gaurav Gogoi gave his comments regarding the large number of political leaders planning to join the Congress party. He said, “I do not want those leaders to come back to Congress, who are not liked by our workers. I do not want to take names, but I do not want everyone to come back, especially those who left the party during its bad time and those who are not liked by the party workers. There will be a high-level meeting organised in Guwahati, where I will ask the high command to formulate and finalise a set of guidelines for the dal-wapasi, based on the opinion of the workers.”

He went on to add that when the parliament is in session, he will continue his duties as the deputy leader of the opposition and when the parliament is not in session, he would like to come back to Assam and serve the people of the state. He also mentioned that he would put forward his request to the party high command in this matter.

Also as per the decision of APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, a felicitation programme will be held at 4.00 pm on July 16, at Rajiv Bhawan Guwahati to felicitate newly appointed Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. All the office bearers, all MLAs & Ex MLAs, all MPs & Ex MPs, all APCC Executive Members, presidents of Frontal Organizations, Chairmen of Cells & Departments, APCC senior spokesperson, spokespersons, Congress leaders & cadres have been invited to attend this felicitation programme.

