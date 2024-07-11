Assam Pradesh Congress Committee holds Disciplinary Action Committee meeting in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The first meeting of the Disciplinary Action Committee of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) was held on Wednesday in Rajiv Bhavan, Guwahati, at the initiative and presence of APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah. The meeting was attended by the members of the newly constituted Disciplinary Action Committee Assam PCC Chairman Nripen Thakuria, Co-Chairman Bobbeeta Sharma and Member-Secretary Advocate Shirazul Hussain Saikia. As per the decision in the meeting, an official notice has been given to all party members regarding the placement of complaints against anti-party activities in the last Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“As per direction of Hon’ble President Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah it is notified that any grievances/anti-party activities done by any primary member, office bearers of APCC, DCC, BCC, MCC, Booths, including all Frontal Wings, Cells and Departments and Elected Representatives of Assam Congress, in the last Lok Sabha elections 2024 shall have to be brought to the notice of the Disciplinary Action Committee, Assam PCC within 15 days from the date of this notice i.e. on or before 25th July 2024, failing which no further complaint application will be accepted or entertained. The complaints can be directly sent to the Chairman of DAC, Assam PCC in Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati or emailed to the following email ID - assampccdac@gmail.com.” mentioned a notice published by the committee.

Presently, the Assam PCC has received 35 complaints from 6 districts. After looking into the complaints the Committee will also visit the districts and apprise APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah and AICC General Secretary in charge Assam, Jitendra Singh on the matters from the ground level and after deliberation take appropriate action.

An event for new members to join the party was also organised alongside this meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Bhupen Bora mentioned that similar events will be organised in the future as well in different places including Dibrugarh, Guwahati and even Delhi.

