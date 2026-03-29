Assam Job Scam: CID Probes Rs 20 Crore Fraud in Water Resources Department Recruitment Racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major job scam involving alleged embezzlement of nearly Rs 20 crore in the name of providing employment in the Water Resources Department has surfaced, with the prime accused now in custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam.

The accused, identified as Dilsat from Sivasagar, is alleged to have collected large sums of money from at least 67 individuals across multiple districts, including Barpeta, Silchar, Darrang, Bajali, Boko and Kamrup Metropolitan District. He reportedly promised third-grade government jobs and issued fake appointment letters to the candidates. Police sources said a case had already been registered with the CID against the accused. He was initially detained by Dispur Police and subsequently handed over to the CID for further investigation.

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