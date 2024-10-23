Assam: Journalist Arnab Ray Found Dead in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident occurred in Guwahati on Monday when Arnab Ray, a media person working with a private media house, reportedly died by suicide. Ray was residing at a rented space in Sewali Path, Juripar, Hatigaon locality.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Police officials from the local station reached the scene and are investigating the matter. “We are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death,” said a police official.

The media fraternity has been left stunned by Ray’s sudden demise. Investigations are ongoing, and officials are working to uncover more information about the circumstances surrounding Ray’s death.

