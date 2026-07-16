Assam Judicial Staff Launch Statewide Strike Over Non-Implementation of Supreme Court Order

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Members of the All Assam Judicial Employees’ Association observed a two-day statewide strike on Wednesday in protest against the non-implementation of the Supreme Court’s October 7, 2009 order in WP (C) No. 1022/89 based on the recommendations of the Justice Shetty Commission, besides pressing for other legitimate demands. The strike is being observed on July 15 and 16 across the state.

In Guwahati, employees of the Kamrup (Metro) District Court also participated in the protest. They staged a sit-in demonstration within the court premises, holding banners and placards in support of their demands.

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