All Assam Judicial Employees Association (AAJEA) holds 1st Central Executive Meeting of 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The 1st Central Executive Meeting of 2026 for the All Assam Judicial Employees Association (AAJEA) was held on Sunday at Sankardev Nagar Junior College, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai District. The meeting was presided over by Pankaj Jyoti Sarma, CAO of Karbi Anglong District Court and AAJEA President, assisted by Partha Pratim Sarma, CAO of MACT Kamrup Amingaon and AAJEA Vice President. Kalyanjit Borah, President of the Hojai District Court unit, along with staff members, actively participated in the discussions.

Key topics discussed included: Urging the High Court and Assam Government to implement Justice Shetty Commission recommendations, including creating Bench Clerk posts and enhancing TA for process servers; demanding graduate pay for Junior Assistants and Senior Assistants; ensuring faster disposal of medical reimbursement claims by district committees headed by the District Judge; extending Children Education Allowance and Remote Area Allowance to staff; updating members on the One Nation One Pay case, pending final hearing in the Supreme Court.

Pankaj Jyoti Sarma expressed gratitude to the Hojai unit, especially Purajit Das, Biplab Ch Dey, Tribun Jyoti Sarma, Dipon Das, Bishnu Sah, Rupchand Sahu, Alok Malakar, Jayanta Hazarika, Gautam Teron, Lakhiram Borah, Krishna Rabi Das, and Uttam Hafila for their active participation. He also extended special thanks to Kalyanjit Borah, Partha Pratim Sarma, and retired Bench Clerk Cheniram Tamuli for their support, praising the Hojai team’s hospitality and dedication.

“Long Live All Assam Judicial Employees Association,” Sarma concluded.

