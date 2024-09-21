Assam: Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli Launched Pragati e-brochure

GUWAHATI: Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Thursday launched an e-brochure titled Pragati, showcasing approximately 171 products from local women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Kamrup District. This initiative aims to provide a platform to highlight and promote SHG products created in the district.

The e-brochure was unveiled at a function held in the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, Kamrup. It is a joint effort by the Kamrup District Administration and the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Kamrup. In her address, District Commissioner Jalli emphasized that this initiative aims to showcase the craftsmanship and creativity of the women SHGs in the district while raising awareness about the quality and uniqueness of their products.

Jalli also noted that the Kamrup district, being close to Guwahati, hosts numerous government institutions like the Army, Air Force, etc. and various events at the state and national level, stated a press release.

