Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli felicitates Sanskrit topper Dhritismita Kalita of Rangia College

Rangia: Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli felicitated Dhritismita Kalita of Rangia College at her residence on Saturday. Dhritismita secured 1st Class 1st position in Sanskrit in the BA (Hons) Final examination under Gauhati University. The District Commissioner visited the student’s residence on Vishnu Mandir Road, Murara, Rangia to congratulate her on her success and felicitated her with gamosa and xarai. DC Jalli also expressed her heartfelt congratulations to Dhritismita for bringing pride to the entire Kamrup district.

“It is very satisfying to see a student from our district achieve the top rank across colleges under Gauhati University with her sincerity and hard work, especially in a subject like Sanskrit, at a time when many of us lack knowledge of our mother tongue,” the District Commissioner said.

She requested other students in the district to draw inspiration from Dhritismita’s achievements and also conveyed her best wishes to Dhritismita’s parents, Gopal Kalita and Gitarani Kalita. During their conversation, Dhritismita shared how she was inspired to study Sanskrit and discussed her future plans.

Jalli also congratulated Deepa Bhattacharyya, HoD, Department of Sanskrit, Rangia College and applauded her dedication as two of her students topped in Sanskrit from the college. Apart from Dhritismita, another student Anikha Baruah excelled in Sanskrit from Rangia College. Anikha secured the first class second position. Debashis Goswami, SDO civil Rangia also felicitated Dhritismita on Saturday at her residence. He was accompanied by Rangia Revenue Circle Officer Bhaskarjyoti Kalita.

