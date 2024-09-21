Assam: Kamrup district releases career counseling videos to inspire youth

GUWAHATI: Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli unveiled a series of career counseling videos on the official YouTube channel of the Kamrup District Administration on Thursday. The initiative aims to foster a positive academic environment and provide effective career guidance to students and young people across the district and state.

During a function held at the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, Kamrup DC Keerthi Jalli shared the objective behind the project, saying, "We have reached out to prominent personalities from across the state and those particularly from Kamrup district who have excelled in their respective fields to know about their journey and the process through which they have attained success."

The videos feature prominent personalities from Assam, including national badminton champion Suraj Goala, IIT Guwahati professor Debanga Raj Neog, and research scholar Tolstoy Deka from King's College London.

"The videos, essentially conducted in Assamese, are designed to be easily understood by all students, including those from rural areas, ensuring that the guidance is accessible and relatable. The questions follow a pattern of the person's life journey, tips on cracking individual competitive exams, and lessons of life to be leaders," added Tapan Kalita, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup.

DC Keerthi Jalli stressed that notable people hailing from rural areas didn't have things offered to them on a platter. Taking the example of Rima Das, she highlighted that formal training is important; one needs to pursue leadership skills in life for success to follow. The videos are part of a special initiative by the Kamrup District Administration and the Kamrup Education Department under the AROHAN scheme stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: School-level career counselling session starts from today (sentinelassam.com)