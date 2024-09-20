Assam: School-level career counselling session starts from today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Education Department has decided to introduce a career counselling session for the students from classes IX to XII through podcast mode. The session will be organized under the supervision of the Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA). The session will start from September 20 onwards.

SSA officially informed that, “On every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., career counselling will be available live. The session will be live through tele-education classrooms, smart classrooms, YouTube links, and Facebook pages. It will be a live interaction between aspirants and students who have successfully qualified NEET, JEE, CLAT, NDA/CDA, civil services, etc.”

SSA has also given its programme list up to April 2025. The 1st session will be on September 20, 2024, on the topic of MBBS and how to prepare for NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test). The 2nd session will be held on October 4, 2024, about engineering and how to prepare for JEE/CET (Joint Entrance Examination/Common Entrance Examination). The 3rd session will be on October 18, 2024, about Law and how to prepare for CLAT (Common Law Admission Test). The next session will be held on November 29, 2024, on Civil Services and how to prepare for Civil Services IAS/IPS/ACS/APS etc. The next session will be on December 6, 2024, about Defence and how to prepare for the NDA (National Defence Academy) and CDS (Combined Defence Service). The next session will be held on December 20, 2024, on Education and how to prepare for the Assistant Professor and Teacher qualifying examination. The next session will be held on January 3, 2025, about Management and how to prepare for management examinations (CMAT, CAT), etc. The next session will be held on December 17, 2025, about Banking Services and how to prepare for banking examinations. The next session will be held on February 1, 2025, on Nursing and how to prepare for nursing courses. The next session will be on March 21, 2025, about Interior Designer and how to prepare for the interior design entrance examination. The last session will be held on April 4, 2025, about BAMS and how to prepare for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery.

