Assam: Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Chairs Road Safety Meet

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An important meeting of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee was convened on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sumit Sattawan. At the outset, ADC Sharma reviewed the progress and key decisions of the previous meeting. Addressing the gathering, DC Sattawan stressed the need for strict coordination among all stakeholders to ensure safe and disciplined traffic movement during the forthcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Highlighting the upcoming Women’s World Cup Cricket matches at Barsapara Stadium, the DC appealed to Puja Committees not to extend pandals onto main roads, especially along the route from the Cycle Factory to Barsapara, to prevent congestion and disorder. He further instructed that no ongoing construction work during the festive period should leave open pits or drains, and directed that dug-up areas be filled without delay.

Expressing concern over potholes near flyover approaches across the city, Sattawan asked departmental authorities to carry out detailed inquiries and implement corrective measures.

During the discussions, Special Duty Officer Gautam Das flagged the recurring problem of waterlogging on major stretches — particularly from Basistha Chariali to Jalukbari — which leads to traffic chaos and poses risks to school children. He urged joint efforts by all departments to prevent such hazards and ensure accident-free travel.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Sharma, Special Duty Officer (Transport) and In-charge District Transport Officer Gautam Das, Member Secretary of the District Road Safety Committee Abhijit Choudhury, District Transport Officer (Enforcement) Rajib Kumar Pegu, along with representatives from the Public Works, Health, Excise and other concerned departments.

The meeting concluded with a call for collective responsibility to enhance road safety and provide citizens with smoother, safer travel during the festive and sporting season.

Also Read: Assam: Bajali police join hands with students for road safety drive