Assam: Bajali police join hands with students for road safety drive

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a bid to promote road safety and awareness, the Bajali police carried out a vehicle-checking drive at Patacharkuchi, with active participation from students of Patacharkuchi Vidyapith School.

During the drive, police officials not only checked vehicles for traffic violations but also used the opportunity to educate students about the duties of police officers in maintaining road discipline. Senior officers guided the students on practical aspects of traffic management, including how to inspect vehicles, interact with commuters, and address violators politely.

The involvement of students added a unique dimension to the initiative, as they gained first-hand experience of law enforcement while also spreading the message of safe and responsible road use. Speaking on the occasion, Bajali ASP Trinayan Bhuyan said, “Through this programme, students will learn about the duties of police and the laws. Such experiences will also give them confidence while preparing for examinations.” “Students’ minds are fresh, and there is much that even the police can learn from them. We are happy to see every student showing confidence,” he added.

