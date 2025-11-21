Electoral roll revision: Final voter list of Assam to be published on February 10

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, held a meeting with representatives of various political parties, followed by a press briefing, to announce the Election Commission of India’s directives regarding the special revision of the electoral roll in Assam on Thursday. The final voter list is scheduled to be published on February 10, 2026. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Election) Shaurya Sharma and Election Officer Hitesh Baro, ACS, were also present during the meeting.

According to the directives issued by the Election Commission to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, January 1, 2026, will serve as the qualifying date for the revision exercise.

The District Commissioner informed that house-to-house verification through BLOs, rationalization, and rearrangement of polling stations, and correction of discrepancies in the electoral roll or EPIC will be carried out between November 22 and December 20, 2025. Training of election officials and printing of related documents and circulars will be completed between November 18 and 21, 2025.

Preparation of Formats 1 to 8 and compilation of the integrated draft roll with reference to the qualifying date will take place between December 21 and 26, 2025, and the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on December 27, 2025. The filing and disposal of claims and objections will be conducted from December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026. Dates for special camps to facilitate the submission of claims and objections will be announced later. The disposal of claims and objections will be completed by February 2, 2026.

The DC further informed that checking of health parameters, obtaining the Commission’s clearance for final publication, updating the database, and printing of supplements will be carried out on February 6, 2026. The final publication of the electoral roll will follow on February 10, 2026.

The integrated draft electoral roll for the 113-Haflong (ST) LAC under Dima Hasao district will be available at the District Election Office, Haflong, and all designated polling stations from December 27, 2025. For voter-related information, citizens may visit [www.nvsp.in] (https://www.nvsp.in) or use the BLO mobile app.

