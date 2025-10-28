Assam: Kamrup (M) hosts 2nd district Scouts and Guides rally

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (M) District Association of The Bharat Scouts and Guides organized the 2nd District Rally, 2025 from October 23 to 27 at the State Training Centre, Chamata Pathar, Sonapur. Unit Leaders, Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers from various institutions, along with contingents from other districts, took part in the event.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Poijul Loying as Chief Guest and presided over by Deepika Choudhary, Chief Commissioner of The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Assam. Other officials from the District Academic Council and the State Association were also present. The rally was organized under the supervision of District Secretary Purabi Kalita and District Organizing Commissioner (S) Hemanta Das, with Ajit Prasad serving as Chief Rally Leader.

The programme included flag hoisting, cultural performances, and various activities and competitions such as pioneering, folk dance, quiz, exhibitions and traditional costume presentations. The valedictory session was attended by Arunima Debi and Dr. Chayanika Sharma, who commended the participants. The event concluded with a campfire and prize distribution ceremony.

