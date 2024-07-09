Bharat Scout and Guide Patrol Training Camp Draws 265 Participants Across Assam

DOOMDOOMA: The Bharat Scout and Guide Patrol and Leader Training Camp to be held at Barhapjan Higher Secondary School from July 5 to July 9 has been running in full swing. The training camp is attended by 265 scout-guides from Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Tinsukia districts respectively.

The camp was conducted by the Civil Defence Department, Tinsukia along with other aspects. The training camp was conducted by Deputy Controller Rupant Sonwal, trainers Manav Jyoti Panging and Bhriguraj Singh.

The training was supervised by chief warden Dr Rajiv Bardoloi and deputy chief warden Manoranjan Moran. The training was attended by reception committee president Pramod Tuti, executive president Anil Bora, vice-president Jonali Mishra, general secretary Mridul Dhekial Phukan, Tinsukia District Committee members - Ramesh Deka, Kamal Bora, Trainer Montu Joysowal and other officers.

