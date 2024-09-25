Assam: Kamrup (M) schools to continue with normal classes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: All the government, provincialized, and private schools functioning under Kamrup (M) district are to continue with normal classes from September 25 due to improvements in weather conditions. The District Elementary Education Officer of Kamrup (M) has issued an order on Tuesday for the reopening of schools.

According to the order, “Due to the improvement in weather conditions since Monday evening in Kamrup (M) and with the due permission of the District Commissioner, the previous order for the schools to remain closed from September 24 to September 27 has been revoked and withdrawn. However, the order regarding the school timings to function from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will remain in effect till further notice. Thus, all government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup (M) are to continue with normal classes from tomorrow, i.e., from September 25, 2024.”

